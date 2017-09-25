Nigerian media still in recession –NGE

…commends Military, other security agencies for sustaining peace

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has said that the nation’s media industry is still confronted with biting financial and economic challenges. The Guild stated that in spite of the recent announcement that Nigeria has exited economic recession, the media is still facing economic hardship.

This was as the editors commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for curtailing the security challenge posed by the insurgents, militants, and the excesses of those it said were threatening the country’s peace.

These were contained in a communiqué issued yesterday after its 13th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC) and Extraordinary Convention 2017, which was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The conference was themed; “Balancing Professionalism, Advocacy and Business.”

The communiqué, which was signed by its President and Secretary, Mrs. Funke Egbemode and Victoria Ibanga respectively, noted that participants had urged the government to provide a conducive environment for the media to flourish. According to the communiqué, as part of efforts to cushion the effects of the financial challenges facing the industry, stakeholders including the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), among others, should collaborate towards setting up newsprint production companies and resuscitate the moribund one in Oku Iboku, Akwa Ibom State.

The step, NGE noted, would address the problem of capital flight through the importation of newsprints. It also advised editors to be creative and be business- oriented and create alternative revenue sources for their improved survival after retirement.

The communiqué reads in part: “The NGE resolved that the media industry has been and is still experiencing a crisis of recession, which presupposes that government would need to do more to ensure a conducive environment for the media to flourish; that there is a need for editors, while remaining professionally excellent, to also explore other revenue yielding ventures or business prospects to ensure that life after their editorial assignments is not nightmarish; that editors in addition to their editorial functions, should concern themselves with the business side of the media industry to ensure that their establishments thrive, and that their venture into business upon retirement will be knowledge-based and experience-enriched from their service years.”

Meanwhile, the Guild also advised academic institutions and schools or departments of Mass Communication and Journalism to include business courses in their curricular towards preparing future editors for the business of the media industry.

The NGE commended all the participants, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Surveyor-General of the Federation, Ebisintei Awudu; Governors of Bayelsa, Bauchi and Oyo states, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister; the JAMB Registrar; Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) for honouring its invitations and for their rich presentations during the executive session of the conference. The conference was hosted by the Rivers State Government.

