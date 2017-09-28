How Nigerian telecos can tackle declining revenue, by Vodacom

Managing Director of Vodacom Business Nigeria, Mr. Lanre Kolade, has urged telecommunications operators in the country invest in Internet of Things (IoT) services provision in order to reverse the declining trend in their Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

He stated this in a keynote speech at NigeriaCom 2017 organised by Informa Telecoms Group.

“Today, telecommunications operators are facing a period of flat growth for core services and significant decline in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). This drastic change threatens the survival of the telecoms industry, as substantial declines in user spending on voice and text services have caused a decline in telcos revenue,” Kolade said.

He explained that IoT has delivered a big growth opportunity for the industry due to the volume of connections expected while experts, have projected the market will reach $14.6 trillion global market size by 2020.

“It is therefore essential to seize the vast opportunities that this growth presents in transforming businesses,” he said.

Across all industries, Kolade said IoT solutions have been adopted to provide a host of different benefits, from increased Return on Investment (ROI) to developing stronger relationships with customers’, with far reaching benefits projected for the future.

Kolade called on telecom operators to adapt to the changing times and source other revenue streams to replace what is being lost in the continuing revolution of communications.

He said : “The Internet of Things offers significant growth potential and the opportunity to take a role in new vertical markets, such as automotive, healthcare and smart cities. As these sectors seek to adopt more IoT services, the opportunities that exist are vast.

“Whether you are a hardware manufacturer or connectivity reseller, adding IoT solutions to your portfolio will open up new revenue streams from selling hardware, software and connectivity services, to a broad range of value-added services, such as consulting, integration and support.

“Telcos will have to look at the Internet of Things as a potential revenue generator to offset the declining revenues from core services.”

By 2020, he said more than seven billion people and businesses, and over 30 billion devices, will be connected to the Internet, stressing that the question is no longer about the adoption of IoT but rather its application to drive business success.

He added that Vodacom’s IoT solutions support wireless payment devices and e-readers, en

