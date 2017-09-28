Nigeria’s problems started with oil discovery – Agara

Recently, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State embarked on projects inspection and when he got to Ikom, it was revealed that you are financing some of the projects. What motivated you to embark on the projects?

I am not in the government but I am from a place. The life cycle of the Ikom man is cocoa, so also is the Etung man and the Boki man. When you are blessed by God, you have to come back and look at the development of your people. The other angle is that I am close to the government of the day because the governor is my friend; a very bosom friend and we have been friends for over 20years. I pledged to give support and the government was willing to accept it. Don’t also forget that it is the initiative of the state governor. Don’t forget that when he was campaigning, he stated that cocoa has not been properly harnessed. Before now, our raw cocoa bean was transported to Ondo State, where it was mixed with Ondo cocoa and exported as Ondo cocoa. But, it has been proven severally that the cocoa from Ikom is the best in the country and ours’ is organic cocoa which is the most sought after in the world. So, the governor said that if he is elected, one of his priority projects is to set up a cocoa processing facility in Ikom, so that we can create our own identity and also export our own cocoa. He invited me to come in and

Chris Agan Agara, a lawyer and entrepreneur, in this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, speaks on governance in Cross River State as well as agitations across the country

anchor this project. Of course, you know the bureaucracy in getting money from the state. I do not wait for the state funds to be released in order to further the project, so that is why I added my own funds within that stop-gap. I don’t want it to slow down because I know the benefits of it from the business perspective and I know the value chain that my people will benefit if this project is a success. Of course, the Managing Director of NEXIM Bank is willing to support. Cocoa is the second highest foreign exchange earner in the country apart from oil.

Any businessman will know that that is a major source of revenue apart from oil. I am looking at it from two perspectives; how we can benefit from the value chain for our people who farm and the value will come back to our people. So, I am determined to see it through.

How would you assess the Ayade administration?

Before you do an assessment, you have to understand the conditions under which he is working.

If you look at the time of Donald Duke, he used to enjoy oil wealth. At that time, oil was sold at a very high price in the international market and there was better revenue accruable to the state. And Liyel Imoke enjoyed a bit of that before the oil wells were taken away. I will like you to check how much this governor gets from the federation account as against what was gotten at that time. And to also create a balance, find out how much was the exchange rate at the time this other two governments were there compared with the exchange rate today.

The performance of a government is determined by how much the government is able to get to develop the state, but in spite of all these, this government is able to take care of its commitments including paying of salaries. So to me, if you can look at it critically and also the projects we are handling like the Rice project, the cocoa production in the central senatorial district, you will know that he has done well.

Note that in the northern and even central senatorial district, they are good in rice production. We are the ones that supply about 80 per cent of the rice produced in Abakiliki and the governor is saying enough of this. How can we be taking our own products and be bettering the economy of another state? Let us set up our own rice processing factory and that is exactly what he is doing in Ogoja.

So, by the time he fixes the cocoa processing factory in Ikom and the Rice processing factory in Ogoja, the economy of the local farmer will improve.

Given the agitations across the country, how would you advise the Federal Government to resolve them?

Nationally, it still comes back to the honesty issue. For me, there is so much dishonesty. For instance, those Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) people are complaining; why don’t you call them and ask them what is your problem? Think about it. There is need for us to honestly sit down and talk.

To me, Nigeria’s problems started when the oil was discovered given a situation where nobody works again and at the end of the month you go to Abuja to share money. Until the oil dries up, I don’t see how the problems in this country can be resolved. I can sit down and at the end of the month I go to Abuja and money is allocated to me.

Why do I need to bother myself to work hard? All the agitations are about how money is being shared. If everybody is working hard and contributing to that centre, these agitations will not be the way they are. There is no equitable sharing of the money. Nigeria can only move forward when we are able to say the truth to ourselves. That comes down to how we were able to bring peace in Obubra.

Know the truth about situations. In the oil and gas industry, some communities that have oil wells depend on gas flaring for light. But billions of oil is taken out of their community and they don’t even know how that money is used. Meanwhile, there are those who do not know the colour of crude oil but they control all the oil wealth. The truth must be said.

There is an extent you slap people down; someday that oppressed man can make you fall too. There is no honesty and we are not saying the truth to ourselves.

Like this: Like Loading...