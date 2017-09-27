NIMASA seeks $6.4bn transport infrastructure for Nigeria, others

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has stressed the need for robust financing regime of $6.4billion for Nigeria and 12 countries in sub-Saharan Africa countries in the area of transport infrastructure.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside made this call during the Africa maritime summit held in London, United Kingdom at the International Shipping Week 2017.

He advised countries in Africa to address the acute dearth of relevant professionals in the sector.

The agency’s Head, Corporate Communications, Isichei Osamgbi, quoted the director general as saying in a statement that African countries were paying between 40 per cent and 70 per cent more freight on imports and exports due to poor infrastructure, high cost of insurance, piracy, low vessel owning capacity and poor ship connectivity.

The DG spoke on the theme: “Promoting Sustainable Investment and Financing In Africa’s Shipping & Maritime Industry.”

He said to advance the intra-continent trade accounts, countries must invest in new ports and terminal infrastructure, ship building, recycling, ownership and maintenance, which are conservatively estimated at $14.2billion annually.

Peterside said that with the potential of the African maritime sector, competitive operating environment, proper regulation, incentives and infrastructural development, Africa would be the next maritime investment haven.

The director general noted that Africa’s share of import and export via world container throughput was on the increase annually.

