Nine vessels berth with N46.7bn PMS at Lagos jetties

There are sufficient quantities of petrol in the country’s jetties in Lagos

Two jetties have been flooded with 334,055 metric tons (334 million litres) of premium motor spirit (PMS) valued at N46.7 billion.

The petroleum product, according to information, was ferried by nine merchant vessels to Atlas Cove Jetty (ACJ) and Single Bouy Mooring (SBM) in Apapa, in September, 2017.

Seven of the vessels have been moored to discharge 263,055 tons of PMS at ACJ, while two are currently discharging 71,000 tons of the product at SBM jetty.

At the ACJ are Star Kestrel with 38,000 tons; Ardmore Seamaster, 37,751 tons; Leopard Sea, 38, 554 tons; SM Osprey, 37,850 tons; Gotland Sophia, 37,500 tons; Torm Timothy, 36,900 tons and Meleva Vigo, 36,500 tons.

Also, Alphine Mary, 38,000 tons and Tom Lilly, 33,000 tons have been moored at SBM jetty.

Already, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has given assurance to consumers of petroleum products that over 1.6 billion litres of PMS were in reserve.

Its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, who gave this assurance when fire destroyed the Petroleum Wharf Apapa, explained that the fuel would last for 48 days.

Also, he added that the corporation had sufficient quantity of automotive gas oil (AGO), dual purpose kerosene (DPK) and aviation turbine kerosene (ATK) in stock to serve the country.

It would be recalled that in the first quarter of 2017, foreign trade statistics report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the country spent N719.425 billion on the importation of PMS and gas oil.

The trade statistics office also revealed that N507.94 billion was spent on the importation of PMS, while gas oil import cost the country N211.487 billion in the period, representing 22.21 per cent and 9.25 per cent of total imports respectively.

The bureau said that the country had spent N16.032 billion on lubricating oils to be mixed, representing 0.70 per cent of total imports for the period under review.

However, it noted that the Federal Government had earned N2.823 trillion from the export of petroleum products in the period, accounting for 93.93 per cent of the country’s total export.

The NBS report noted: “Crude oil export fetched N2.377 trillion for the country, representing 79.07 per cent of total exports, while the country earned N372.44 billion from the export of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), representing 12.39 per cent of total export.

“The country exported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) valued at N28.565 billion, representing 0.95 per cent of total export; other petroleum gases export stood at N30.318 billion, representing 1.01 per cent of total export. Nigeria earned N8.152 billion and N7.2 billion, representing 0.27 per cent and 0.24 per cent of total export from the export of liquefied butanes and liquefied propane respectively.”

It added that 4.81billion of PMS, 1.31 billion litres of automotive gas oil (AGO) and 236.43 million litres of household kerosene were distributed by trucks state-wide.

