NLC blasts Ortom over bailout, Paris Club funds

We’ve used resources well, says govt

Cephas Iorhemen

MAKURDI

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, yesterday took a swipe at Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom over what he termed the poor utilization of the bailout funds and the two tranches of Paris Club refund which had accrued to him from the Presidency.

Wabba, who made his feelings known while fielding questions from journalists shortly after a meeting with the State Executive Council of the union at its secretariat in Makurdi, wondered why the governor failed to pay workers in his state after receiving a series of intervention funds from the Federal Government which were enough to liquidate workers salary.

While describing as pathetic, precarious and unappealing, the condition of workers in Benue, the NLC boss lamented the backlog of salaries that workers in the state were being owed, as according to him, civil servants are owed for seven months, teachers and local government workers 11 months, while pensioners have not received their pay for over 13 months.

He linked the non-payment of salary by the state government to an act of corruption and gross violation of the labour law.

But the Special Adviser to Ortom on Media, Mr. Tarhav Agezua, dismissed the NLC’s position as uninformed. He said that the state government, had in order to ensure transparency in the system involved the Labour Unions in the allocation of funds in the state. “What we know is that the Federal intervention are not enough to sort out the debt of N59billion that we inherited as salaries.”

But Wabba had said: “The law states clearly that a worker deserves to be paid after 30 days and if he is not paid, then it is an infringement of the law and such person should be punished”, he said.

“Benue and Plateau States had similar situation but today with transparent utilization of the bailout and Paris Club Refund, Plateau has liquidated all salary arrears. There should be no contestation on payment of salary. Salary should be prioritized by any government. No worker can continue to go to work on empty stomach. It is an impossibility.

“How do you expect a teacher who has not been paid for over 11 months to teach? What will he teach? He will only be thinking about the wellbeing of his family. The situation is precarious and not appealing. Imagine where senior citizens could go without pay for 13 months? Then, what message are we sending to the younger generation. It sends a wrong signal to those still in service that on retirement, they are abandoned. Pensioners pay must be prioritized”, Wabba said.

Comrade Wabba noted that if the situation in the state was not sorted out now, in 2018 politics would commence and attention and resources will be diverted, adding that the governor must account for the utilization of the Bailout fund and Paris Club Refund before any further intervention from the Presidency.

“We have written to the Presidency demanding the governors to account for the utilization of Bailout and two(2) trenches of Paris Club Refund before any further intervention.

