NLC plans indefinite strike in Benue

More trouble seems to be brewing for Benue State Government, as the National body of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has thrown its weight behind workers in the state over non-payment of arrears running into over seven months.

During a solidarity visit by a delegation of the NLC led by the President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, to the state at the end of their one week warning strike, the union said the situation of nonpayment of workers’ salaries, pensions and gratuities in the country was worst in Benue State.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, the union condemned in strong terms, the refusal of the Benue State Government to pay salaries, pensions and gratuities after collecting bail-out funds and Paris Club refunds.

They expressed shock and dismay that whereas most other states, relatively speaking, had met salary and pension obligations to workers and pensioners, the Benue State Government had been indifferent and insincere to workers and pensioners.

Citing examples, Comrade Wabba told the Benue workers that experience had shown that state governments were not ready to pay salaries and pensions without a fight, adding that it was up to them to do the needful to secure the regular payment of their salaries and pensions.

He said : “At the end of the exhaustive interaction with the State Executive Council Congress (SEC), the President described the Benue State situation with a record of seven months of nonpayment of salaries in ministries and parastatals; 11 months in local governments and teaching institutions, and 13 months of pension arrears as the worst case scenario in the country.”

The willful act of the government, he said, was illegal (as it violates all known rules of employment), callous, morally reprehensible and a betrayal of the trust of workers and pensioners who had voted the government into office.

