NLC President blasts Ortom’s over poor utilisation of bailout, Paris Club funds

National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba yesterday took a swipe at Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom for poor utilization of the bailout funds and the two tranches of Paris Club Refund which accrued to him from the Presidency.

Comrade Wabba who made his feelings known while fielding questions from journalists shortly after a meeting with State Executive Council of the union at its secretariat in Makurdi wondered why the governor has failed to pay workers in his state after receiving series of interventions from the Federal Government which he said were enough to liquidate workers salary.

While describing as pathetic, precarious and unappealing the condition of workers in Benue, the NLC boss lamented over the long period workers in the state are being owed salaries, as according to his civil servants are owed for seven months, teachers and local government workers eleven months, while pensioners have not received their pay for over 13 months.

He linked the non-payment of salary by the state government amounts to an act of corruption and gross violation of the labour law.

“The law states clearly that a worker deserves to be paid after 30 days and if he is not paid, then it is an infringement of the law and such person should be punished”, he said.

“Benue and Plateau States had similar situation but today with the transparent utilization of the bailout and Paris Club Refund, Plateau has liquidated all salary arrears. There should be no contestation on payment of salary. Salary should be prioritized by any government. No worker can continue to go to work on empty stomach, it is an impossibility.

“How do you expect a teacher who has not been paid for over eleven months to teach? What will he teach? He will only be thinking about the wellbeing of his family. The situation is precarious and not appealing. Imagine where senior citizens could go without pay for 13 months, then what message are we sending to the younger generation. It sends a wrong signal to those still in service that on retirement, they are abandoned. Pensioners pay must be prioritized”, Wabba roared.

Comrade Wabba noted that if the situation in the state is not sorted out now, in 2018 politics will commence and so, attention and resources will be diverted, adding that the governor must account for the utilization of the Bailout fund and Paris Club Refund before any further intervention from the Presidency.

“We have written to the Presidency demanding the Governor’s to account for the utilization of Bailout and two(2) trenches of Paris Club Refund before any further intervention. This act amounts to corruption and the governor must be accountable a d have respect for due process and rule of law “, the NLC President insisted.

Like this: Like Loading...