NMA: We’re worried over lack of general hospital in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) yesterday expressed worry over the absence of a general hospital in Uyo, the state capital, 30 years after the town assumed the status of a state capital. In a communiqué issued by the NMA at the end of its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference in Uyo and made available to journalists, the association urged Governor Udom Emmanuel to urgently address the situation.

It said: “A state government general hospital should be built in Uyo, as a matter of urgency, as Uyo is the only state capital in the country without a government- owned secondary health facility.” In a communiqué jointly signed by Dr. Aniekema Aniefiok Uwah and Dr. Nsikak Paul Nyoyoko, chairman and secretary respectfully, the NMA demanded that the foundation for a general hospital in Uyo should be laid as part of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The absence of a general hospital in the state capital, the association said, had adversely affected healthcare services to the people of the state capital. The general hospital when built, NMA said, will provide an avenue for the training of house officers and recruitment of newly qualified consultants and most importantly complement the healthcare delivery services provided by the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH). The association also advocated for the regular payment of subvention to the management of secondary health facilities in the state to enhance healthcare services.

It also requested the passage into law, the bill for the establishment of the State Health Care Waste Management Agency (SHCWMA) to reduce the exposure of the people to health hazards and deadly pathogens that causes Hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS and hemorrhagic fevers

