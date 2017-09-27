No excuses for accidental discharge, Railway CP warns

Nigerian Railway Command Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade, has warned policemen and women under his watch that he would not tolerate any form of excuses for killing civilians. He also warned his men not to engage in illegal duties while they must be neat always.

Oyebade, who issued the warning during the command’s officers’ workshop at Ebute-Metta, Lagos State, urged the officers to be proud of policing job and to carry out their duties with professionalism and humility.

Oyebade was shocked that some policemen in the command had not handled rifle in the last 10 years. He said: “That means they don’t really understand how well to handle guns professionally in order to avoid accidental discharges.

There is no reason why a trained officer with rifle will involve in any act of accidental discharge. “In my command, every officer will go through arms training every week. I have already made arrangement with those in charge of the shooting range at Ikeja.”

The police boss, who said that he wouldn’t tolerate illegalities and dirtiness, vowed that any policeman caught in illegal activities would face the wrath of the law. Oyebade appealed to senior officers in the command to monitor the junior ones so as to guide them well.

He said: “The senior officers should take the role of supervisors very seriously, because it’s very important under any command I work. Talk to them when you think that they are not meeting your expectation in your units and stations. Also, visit them regularly at the posts to know how they are faring. Try to have regular meetings with them.”

The police boss urged the officers to keep their records intact because he would always visit them without notices. He added: “Records in any stations must be intact under my command. I shall records on accidents, suspects in cell, arms and ammunition movements to be clear without any ambiguities.

I’m aware that some policemen used to take rifles home. Every policeman and woman should be neat and ensure their environments are clean. Remember that cleanliness is closeness to God. Vehicles must be maintained in their various units and stations. I will not tolerate any thing that will stain the image or name of the Nigerian Police Force.”

