No More Trouble

Prophet Peter Olabajo

” The righteous is delivered from trouble, and it comes to the wicked instead.” Prov.11: 8. Are you in the position that your neighbors, colleagues, uncle, father, mother, brother, sister, siblings, friends and enemies have been troubling your life, marriage, career, business or your children, I decree in the Jesus name that all trouble shall stop into your life. In 1 King 18:17-18, we saw Ahab troubling Israel and still accusing Prophet Elijah wrongly. Are some people troubling you and still challenging you? I pray that God shall expose your troublers and returned their troubles to them in Jesus name.

Pray like this: Oh God, destroy all my destroyers and attack all attackers of my life, career, business and marriage and destroy troublers of my breakthrough opportunities in Jesus name. N.B. Excellent Spirit Bible Church holds MEGA PRAISE CONCERT, October 1, 2017 (8am and 2pm).

For counseling, prayers and other spiritual assistance call or send message to: Prophet Peter 'Mowo Olabajo on 08080307605,08189433411 via Agura hotel hall Area10, Abuja.

