NOC to send young journalists to Argentina

The Nigeria Olympic Committee in conjunction with the International Olympic Committee has thrown the door open for the Cycle Sports Journalist programme for young reporters during the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games holding from October 6 to 18, 2018 in Argentina .

Tagged “Young Sports Reporters Initiative 2018,” the NOC said the programme would bring 30 young sports reporters from five continents to the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The NOC said the training programme would run from September 30 to October 19, 2018, in Argentina. The reporters will have express accreditation that will give them access to all sports.

The Olympic body also said the young journalists would work and train in the Main Press Centre with other accredited media persons and receive specialised intensive training from the senior Olympic Games journalists.

It said they would be joined by four other young reporters from the host nation Argentina and two from Switzerland that will be hosting the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Like this: Like Loading...