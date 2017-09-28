Why North is reluctant on restructuring – Agbakoba

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), speaks on the clamour for restructuring of Nigeria, among other salient issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his response to a letter you wrote to him on generational shift advised you to join politics. How did you take his reply?

When I met Obasanjo, I said: ‘Thanks for the reply, but know that to contest for a political office today requires all kinds of resources.’ There is no way that a young man can become Nigeria’s president if the obstacles that are on the ground do not shift. Obasanjo has the capacity, in collaboration with others who should be concerned with bequeathing the legacy of a strong Nigeria. If they part the Red Sea, people like us will cross it.

The political atmosphere is inundated with calls for restructuring of the country. What do you think necessitated this?

Nigeria is increasing a fragile state. There is conflict and agitation everywhere- Boko Haram, Indenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Niger Delta militancy, Fulani herdsmen, among others. Most parts of Nigeria feel either marginalised or excluded. This explains the buzz across the country for restructuring. Notwithstanding the buzz over restructuring in Nigeria, there is a lack of clarity, context and direction. Restructuring is not only about political arrangements, namely, new regions. It is also about economic and administrative governance.

So, what context should the restructuring process take?

Prof. Ben Nwabueze has provided a context for political restructuring when he said that, ‘federalism in Nigeria is dictated by the existence of a territorially, large community comprising various geographically segregated ethnic groups divided by wide differences of religion, language, culture or economics. Its purpose is to enable each group, free from interference or control by the other groups to govern itself in matters of internal concern leaving matters of common concern, not overwhelmingly extensive in their range, to be managed under a central government constituted in such a manner as to ensure that it is not dominated by any one group or a combination of them, and above all, to ensure justice, fairness and equity for all in the management of matters of common concern…’

But political restructuring is not enough. Otherwise, the inefficiencies at the centre will simply be transferred to the new regions. Restructuring must address other connecting issues like the bloated size of the public service. Why should 80 per cent of the national budget be used to service three per cent of the population? The Steve Orosanye committee reviewed 263 statutory agencies of government and asked the government to scrap 102 agencies. The government should immediately implement the report.

How can economic restructuring be achieved?

Government should focus on its core mandate, which is, policy, execution and regulation. Government should stay completely away from business matters. This will empower a new set of economic actors-civil society and the private sector. This type of restructure is critical for economic development.

What should be the mechanics and the outlook of the restructuring?

Restructuring must have a national outlook. Every constituent part of Nigeria must be carried along. In the South, there is consensus on restructuring. In the North, there is reluctance. The South needs to reach out to the North and allay their fears. The process of restructuring should involve give and take otherwise it will fail. Meanwhile, calls for restructure as it is, lack coherence, content and advocacy. The restructuring project must be taken to the people. Not enough to simply have meetings and issue endless press statements. Prof. Nwabueze says and I agree that the way forward for Nigeria is for the people, in the exercise of the power inherent in them as a sovereign people, to make, through a referendum, a new constitution, constituting a new political order. The process must be led by the president, as the elected leader of the people.

In the light of the agitations, who should lead the restructuring process?

The President, in his national broadcast on August 21, delegated the responsibility to restructure Nigeria to the National Assembly and National Council of State. But this responsibility cannot be delegated. Section 5 of the constitution vests the president with the executive powers of the federation and this includes the power to restructure Nigeria. So, the President should initiate the restructuring project by providing context. Restructuring can be implemented by executive and administrative orders and also presenting the 2014 National Conference report to the National Assembly. The report actually examined and resolved a lot of the restructuring issues. So we should start with the report.

What are the potential challenges the restructuring process may likely face?

How can we create a balance between the federal and the federating units in revenue sharing? The first broad principle is for the Federal Government to allow states control over natural resources in their domain. The second principle is the possibility to isolate hydrocarbons as it is, for now, crucial to the Nigerian economy, and create-transitional provisions, to transfer ownership to oil-bearing states over a period, but in the meantime, review percentage derivation and the third possibility is to demarcate onshore hydrocarbon to be left to the littoral states and offshore to the Federal Government.

The fourth and most important challenge is to develop a blueprint on the restructuring to be used to engage Nigerians and the fifth challenge is to recognize the difference between devolution of powers and redistribution of powers. The relevant concept for restructuring is redistribution and not devolution of powers. The concepts are mixed up; redistribution is when power is rearranged between the Federal and Regional governments, devolution relates to the powers given up by the unitary government to the regions and we should also be self-aware that Nigeria is a federation and not a unitary state.

Like this: Like Loading...