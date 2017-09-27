Not the BRT of our dreams

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was introduced almost a decade ago in a way to replace the popular yellow buses, diffuse traffic congestions and bring comfort for citizens. However, Lagosians have aired their complaints on the poor service delivery of the state-owned road transport system.

For many Lagos residents, the yellow buses are now a preferred option as the BRT and other state-managed road transport systems cannot satisfy their transportation needs in terms of availability and effective service delivery.

Concerned commuters, who have had unfavourable experiences in these vehicles have questioned the management of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT). Passengers, while speaking to New Telegraph, raised questions as to why the state-owned LAGBUS (Red Bus) are not allowed to ply the roadway of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority ((LAMATA) Blue Bus). According to them, this has left the management of the now-turned-‘molue’ (LAGBUS) at the mercy of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), tagged the ‘kings of the street’ (Agberos).

The NURTW is composed of a public transport company, uncultured street gangs and a public transport workers’ union; they raise funds which are unregulated fees from public vehicles operators at branded illegal checkpoints.

According to an anonymous commuter waiting at a bus stop on Allen Road, Ikeja, “This situation of NURTW behind-the-scenes attitude, gangsterism and mishandling the state’s property (LAGBUS) must be looked into.”

Other passengers have urged the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation to show more concern on the maintenance culture of the urban transportation service, especially that of the LAGBUS most of which now look rickety and defaced with broken or no doors at all; bad dents, well-painted black soots on worn out wrap advert. Coupled with problems of passengers hanging on the doors, the route-call culture of conductors in the now-turned-‘molue’, the depressing and vexing nature of long, time-consuming queues, the use of vulgar languages among drivers/conductors and passengers which, if not well managed, could end in an unpleasant state, often times, scarred faces to end a bad day, non-uniformed board fare prepayment ticketers at designated stations.

New Telegraph spoke to a number of passengers in an Allen-Agidingbi public bus and they spelt out their concerns for boarding public buses – including the BRTs and LAGBUS – describing the Bus Rapid Transit System as “not their dream.” A commuter, who identified himself as Mr. Akinsanya Biyi, expressed his grievance and questioned the maintenance culture of the buses, saying the initially proposed BRT dream has been bastardized and it is not being actualized.

Mr. Biyi also aired his dissatisfaction on the disapproving looks of the LAGBUS. He describes it as ‘dirty’ and ‘not well taken care of,’ saying the pestering of extortionists (agberos) who collect the hard-earned money gained from the day’s work from public transport operators, the attitude of the operators and how they relate with the public is totally uncalled-for.

Mr. Biyi raised questions as to why the LAGBUS (Red bus) are not allowed to take the LAMATA (Blue Bus) lane. “I am absolutely dissatisfied and had pretty lot of bad experiences while riding in the LAMATA (Blue Bus). Why was the use of e-card that can be loaded via POS, to board any BRT Bus in Lagos laid to rest?” he asked, saying he believes the e-card is cheaper than cash-in-hand payment.

Another commuter who identified herself as Mrs. Eugenia, a local government nurse, who got a transfer from Agege to Ikeja, stated her experiences of her daily movement on the road. She told New Telegraph that, as a nurse, she was conscious of neat seats in whichever bus she boarded while putting her mind towards her destination. She also expressed her dissatisfaction on the conduct of the operators of the public vehicles.

“The mannerism of the bus operators can trigger physical confrontation between them and passengers. Again, the transport system is faced by other problems such as long delays at bus stops,” she said, saying further that passengers prefer the blue LAMATA buses to the LAGBUS (Red Bus), while also urging the state government to make bus stop shelter at Agege for passengers awaiting the next BRT bus.

Mr. Akinola, another commuter, told New Telegraph that he prefers BRT buses as they are more convenient for him. He, however, said the Bus Rapid Transit System faces problems such as situations of people jumping the line, queuing at crowded stations, disorderliness of ticketers, and problems of change in prices of tickets.

