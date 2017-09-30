November date too early for resumption

…as players lament lack of break

The League Management Company is already considering resuming the new season of the Nigeria Professional Football League in November, but feasibility of that date remains to be seen. The 2017 season ended September 2, with Plateau United lifting the trophy for the first time in their history, dethroning Rangers in the process.

However, the plan to start the 2017/18 season this year might not materialise due to various reason. One of the factors is the case of the promoted teams from the Nigeria National League which is still ongoing. The Northern Conference ended on September 27, with Kwara United and Yobe Desert Stars gaining promotion.

However, in the Southern Conference there are still four matches to the end of the campaign and it might still take another three to four weeks for it to be completed. If the league is to resume in November, then some of these clubs will be left with little time to prepare and this might affect their participation. Meanwhile, some of the players in the league have expressed reservations with the rumoured resumption date. According to some of them who spoke with League Rendezvous, they are not going to have enough time to be with their families. Akwa United midfielder, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, said some of them are still involved in the Federation Cup with their teams.

“Some of us just returned from the national team camp after the WAFU Cup in Ghana,” the former MFM star said. “My club, Akwa United, are still in the Federation Cup, so it is difficult thinking of resumption again in November. “I am a professional player and don’t really have a say in administrative matters, but I just wish they consider the players too.” For NPFL top scorer, Lobi Stars’ Tony Okpotu, said the LMC should consider the players too.

