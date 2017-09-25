NPA appoints GM for Agura Hotel

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has appointed Chief Michael Ajayi as the interim general manager of the Agura Hotel in Abuja.

He was appointed after the authority finally took over the ownership of the hotels subsequent to a legal judgement given in favour of the NPA against FaselServices Limited, Omeire Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry Limited, Chief M.O. Kanu and Daniel Kanu, a statement from NPA explained.

Ajayi is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), fellow, Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria.

He attended Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and the University of Ibadan, where he bagged Bachelor of Arts degree (combined honours) in Political Science and Philosophy and Master of Science degree in Public Administration.

Also, the Managing Director of the authority, Hadiza Bala Usman was appointed as the chairman of the hotel.

Ajayi was the former General Manager, Public Affairs before he was retired early this year.

