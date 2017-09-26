NPDC to grow equity production to 500,000 bpd by 2020

Johnchuks Onuanyim

Abuja

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) has said it was poised to growing its equity production from the current 180,000 barrels per day to 300,000 bpd by 2018 and by 2019 and 2020 its production would to hit 400,000 bpd and 500,000 bpd, respectively.

NPDC Managing Director, Mr. Yusuf Matashi, who disclosed this in Benin, Edo State, according to a statement from the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, said the planned increase in the company’s equity production was due to the ongoing transformation in NNPC.

According to the Managing Director, NPDC, having attained the position as fifth largest Exploration and Production Oil Producer in the Nigeria, was poised to efficiently manage its portfolios to achieve the new target.

“The NPDC has 55 per cent equity in nine blocks of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 4, 26, 30, 34, 38, 40, 41, 42 and 55; Non-equity operations in three blocks of selected NNPC Joint Venture fields; 60 per cent participatory interest in four blocks of OMLs 60, 61, 62 and 63 and 100 per cent ownership of seven blocks of OMLs 11, 13, 64, 65, 66, 111 and 119. In a nutshell, the Company is involved in 29 concessions which comprises 22 OMLs and seven Oil Prospecting leases,” Mr. Matashi submitted.

He explained that the company had varied interests in seven deep-water concessions and successfully executed a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) with communities in OMLs 30 and 34, adding that NPDC achieved a major feat by successfully drilling and completing five horizontal wells in nine months in OML 26, leading to production of an additional 7, 000 bpd.

