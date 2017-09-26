NSE ASI drops by -0.37%

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market yesterday opened the week on the negative territory, as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, both fell by 0.37 per cent.

The downswing according to market watchers was due to profit takings by investors.

Consequently, the All-Share Index dropped by 130.08 basis points or 0.37 per cent from 35,488.81 index points last Friday to close at 35.358.73, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N45 billion or 0.37 per cent to close at N12.188 trillion from N12.233 trillion.

Nineteen stocks recorded price appreciation, while 17 others depreciated in value.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Fidson Healthcare Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with five per cent to close at N3.15 per share, while Airline Services Plc followed with 4.99 per cent to close at 7.16 per share. Custodian Insurance Plc added 4.91 per cent to close at N3.63 per share.

On the flip side, Jaiz Bank Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 4.29 per cent to close at 69 kobo per share. Skye Bank Plc shed 3.64 per cent to close at 53 kobo per share. Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc trailed with 3.13 per cent to close at 62 kobo per share.

On the activity chart, banking sub-sector of the financial services sector dominated in volume terms with 29.3 million shares exchanged in 875 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Jaiz Bank Plc and UBA Plc.

Insurance sub-sector boosted by the activities on the shares of Niger Insurance Plc and Linkage Assurance Plc followed with 12.9 million units traded in 74 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 107 million shares exchanged in 2,848 deals.

