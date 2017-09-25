NSE partners Reuters on data awareness

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is partnership with Thomson Reuters and other capital market participants to advance awareness on market data.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Exchange, the management said an awareness market data workshop, which was second in series is scheduled to hold on 4th October, 2017 in Lagos.

The workshop, themed “Market Data: The bedrock of wealth creation”, will bring together investors, market data aggregators, Exchanges, market regulators, government agencies, broker dealers and capital market stakeholders, which will create a convergence of informed and educated players in the capital market.

The underlying objective of the workshop is to increase awareness on the critical role of Market Data as a fundamental pillar for wealth creation while leveraging on strategic synergies and technologies to drive market participation.

Some of the confirmed speakers for the event include: Mr. Mounir H. Gwarzo – DG, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Bismarck Rewane – Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Ekow Afedzie – Deputy Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange and Mr Euvin NaidooHead of Financial Institutions for Africa- Thomson Reuters.

Also included are : Mrs Titi Odunfa Adeoye- Founder and Managing Director of Sankore Investments and others.

The one-day event, which is an exhibition style workshop, will feature presentations and panel discussions from thought leaders within the industry.

The 2017 agenda will address market-data related challenges and present opportunities to learn new methods of gaining business insight and making informed investment decisions.

It will also bring together other African Exchanges and members of the Media to explore new and innovative ways of collaborating together and disseminating market information that will sustain and enhance an informed investor community According to the Executive Director, Market Operations and Technology, NSE, Mr. Ade Bajomo, “The conference brings to fore the critical application of market data in making sound investment decisions whilst highlighting the various data products available in the Nigerian marketplace, thereby allowing investors to maximize their wealth creation opportunities. This is a must attend event for all market participants.”

The NSE in partnership with Thomson Reuters, is collaborating with Sankore Investments, Elev8Media, ARM Securities, Infoware, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Zanibal Solutions, ZagTrader, Globaltrybe, NTEL and other FINTECH institutions and stakeholders that thrive on market data, technology, and innovation to meet their business needs.

Sneha Shah, Managing Director, Africa, Thomson Reuters, said: “We are delighted to conduct a market data workshop in partnership with the Nigerian Stock Exchange on October 4th, 2017. This collaboration confirms our long-term vision to contribute to the growth of local markets through enhancing transparency, offering quality content, helping companies operate efficiently, and providing professionals with the intelligence to make informed business decisions across the continent.

“Globally and across African markets, we have seen a huge increase in electronification, a proliferation of market data, and a significant move towards managed services and cloud.

“With over 150 years of innovating in Africa, Thomson Reuters is constantly adapting and adding value to clients in a changing financial market.

