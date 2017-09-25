Nsofor: Why I opted for Cape Town City instead of Europe

Nigeria’s Victor Obinna has said he rejected offers from European clubs to join the South African Premier Soccer League side Cape Town City. He has played twice for the club coached by his former team-mate Benni McCarthy since signing a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old returns to Africa after 12 years playing in Europe. “I had other offers in Europe but this move was the right one for me, it feels great to return home playing again on African soil,” he told BBC Sport. “But to play football to the fullest of your abilities, you have to be happy.

“So Cape Town City FC with its ambitions and objectives, as well as Cape Town as a city convinced me and my family to come over here.” Obinna joined City as a free agent after his contract at SV Darmstadt in Germany was terminated by mutual consent in January.

An 2008 Olympic silver medallist, Obinna has previously had stints at Chievo Verona, Inter Milan, Malaga, West Ham, Lokomotiv Moscow and MSV Duisburg. After playing in Italy, Spain, Russia and Germany, Obinna has set his sights on achieving success with the team coached by his former West Ham United teammate McCarthy.

