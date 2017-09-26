NUC kick starts curricular reforms

Regina Otokpa

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has commenced the process of reforming the curricular of the Nigeria University System, NUS.

The Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, made this known at a workshop organised in conjunction with University of Sussex, on ‘Professional Development course for Leaders of Teaching and Learning in Nigerian Universities’.

According to him, there was need to design the curricular to meet the present and future challenges in order to better equip graduates and prepare them to fit into future roles capable of contributing significantly to national technological advancement, socio-economic development and global competitiveness.

Represented by the Director, Research, Innovation and Information Technology, Dr. Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, he stressed that the role of universities in attaining the 17 sustainable goals depends on the quality of graduates the university system is able to produce.

He explained that if lecturers were exposed to pedagogic and diadatic approaches to teaching, it goes to expect that they would be will be better in terms of being able to implement the curriculum.

“As part of concerted efforts at continuous improvement in the quality of university education in Nigeria, the commission has already triggered the process of curricular reforms in the Nigeria University System, cognizant of the very dynamic nature of the frontier of knowledge especially in today’s technology driven knowledgeable economy.

“The curricular reforms are also driven by the commission’s awareness of the complexity of the skill sets that will be required of graduates of our universities, some of whom may be expected to function at jobs that may not be in existence today.

“It is incontrovertible that a critical success factor in the design and implementation of such contemporary and equally futuristic curricula, is the availability of a critical mass of academics in Nigerian universities, who have not only the cutting edge content, subject matter knowledge.

