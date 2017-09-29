NUP seeks quick end to members’ verification

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has called on the Federal Government to keep to its promise and ensure that the ongoing biometric verification exercise of its members by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) will be the last.

The Deputy General Secretary of the union, Adeniyi Okunade, made the call at the inauguration of new executives for NUP, Federal civil service branch.

He lamented the endless agonies their members have to undergo every now and then to partake in the verification exercise.

He noted that the pensioners were eager to see the verification concluded in good time, so that those who have not been paid for many years could finally receive their overdue payments to address their growing needs.

According to him, PTAD had assured the pensioners that the ongoing verification exercise would be the last as it was working on a data bank for pensioners aimed at providing an accurate database and eliminating ghost pensioners who may want to benefit from the payment of pension allowance.

He said : “I think they are assuring us that this is going to be the last one. And we want to thank them that this ongoing verification is the best so far.

“They have made a very good arrangement. We thank PTAD and the government. We hope that it will be the last. They said they will get a data base where everybody who gets into the data base will be permanently recorded and will continue to earn his pension until he dies,” he said.

However, Okunade decried the actions of some individuals, who according to him, have been blocking all attempts made by the union to see President Muhammadu Buhari in order to intimate him about the challenges confronting pensioners in the country.

