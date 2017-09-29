Nwabueze: Nigeria’s restructuring not call for break up

Ahead of the country’s 57th independence anniversary, foremost constitutional lawyer and elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze has emphasized the need for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to take steps for a restructured Nigeria as ‘restructuring should not be misconstrued to mean a call for the breakup of the country.’

Nwabueze, Chairman, Project Nigeria Movement and The Patriots, a group of elder statesmen, in a release made available to journalists in Enugu yesterday, stated that restructuring should be seen as a “clamour for the setting up of appropriate platforms or fora to renegotiate suitable governmental structures for the pursuit and realization of our common needs for development, good governance and national transformation.”

He stressed the need for the restructuring of the nation’s model of ‘federalism’ as a governmental structure, which was no longer what it used to be under the 1960 and 1963 Constitutions of Nigeria, before the military interventions which changed everything till date. Besides, the former Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretary- General suggested that ethnic nationalities should, for the purpose of the restructuring, “be grouped into six or eight zones or regions as federating units, without prejudice to the existing 36 States,” adding that the implementation of restructuring imperatively requires a new Constitution adopted by the people at a referendum.

Nwabueze said: “The federal system under the two Constitutions, 1960 and 1963 may fairly be described as a model of true federalism. “Regrettably, the intrusion of absolutist military rule for 28 years after 1965 has brought about the accretion of a vast amount of additional powers to the centre over and above what they were under the 1960/63 Constitutions, resulting in the system being turned virtually into a unitary system; the system is still tagged federal, but it is so largely in name.

“Restructuring, as it is presently being demanded, seeks to revert our federal system to the true federalism of the 1960/63 Constitutions, to further reduce the powers of the Federal Government as may be thought necessary, and to reverse the specific matters mentioned above.

“The intention, furthermore, is to assuage, to an optimal extent, the demand for self-determination or self-government consistent with the territorial sovereignty of the country. “Self-determination connotes essentially, not independent government, but the right of each group, within the territorial sovereignty of the country as one state, to govern itself in matters that concern it alone, without undue control by the Federal Government; the control is oppressive because it is being exercised without due regard to the requirements of justice, fairness and equity.”

Like this: Like Loading...