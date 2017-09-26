Nwodo: Exploring alternatives to war

FELIX NWANERI reports on efforts by the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, to ensure peaceful coexistence between the South-East and the rest of Nigeria

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, did not mince words, when he declared upon his emergence as President-General of apex Igbo socio-cultural group in January this year that he was ready to take the bullet for his people. “I will not use this position to make money; if I am asked to die for you, I will do so,” he then said.

No doubt, the headship of Ohanaeze comes with challenges, but many believed then Nnia, of the Nwodo political dynasty of Ukehe, Enugu State, has what it takes to lead the Igbo nation revered for their republican nature, which loathes the concentration of power in the hands of an individual.

He had taken over the leadership of Ohanaeze from Chief Gary Enwo Igariwey at a time the people were desirous of Igbo renaissance in a Nigerian nation, where the various ethnic nationalities are making concerted efforts to harness their respective potentials. His emergence was also at the time a section of Igbos, particularly the youth are disenchanted with Nigerian authorities and are clamouring for self-determination.

The conviction on Nwodo’s capability, perhaps, explains his landslide victory in the context for the Ohanaeze top job. Formed in 1976, when some prominent Igbos gathered to proclaim the need to unify the people under a common umbrella body considering the maximum displacement during the Nigerian/Biafra War (1967-1970) and its aftermath, Ohanaeze was planned to serve as a clearing house in matters affecting the interest and general welfare of Ndigbo in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

Months down the line, the former two-time minister (Information and Aviation), economist and lawyer known for his intellectual prowess and oratory has continued to walk his talk, ensuring that Ndigbo take their destiny in their hands in a united Nigeria.

Under Nwodo, Ohanaeze has taken several steps to articulate an economic development plan for the people. These include the inauguration of a 100-member Planning and Strategy Committee led by former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Nwodo, who noted that Ndigbo are highly versatile, economically enterprising, but fiercely individualistic and unaccustomed to joint corporate ventures that will improve management efficiency and catalyze growth, charged the committee to zero in on implementable projects and programmes that would bind Ndigbo and lift the human resources and economic potentials of the region.

Expectedly, the initiate was commended by many Igbo sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora. For instance, Soludo, who responded on behalf of members of the committee, said it was time for Ndigbo to take their destiny in their hands as the region is now an emerging global tribe with a huge population density of about 1,351 persons per sqkm.

But, besides the economic advancement of Igbo land, Nwodo is presently saddled with the responsibility of en suring a peaceful co-existence between Ndigbo and the rest of Nigeria, especially the North. Both sides of the Nigerian divide have been at each others’ throat over activities of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), which is in the vanguard of the agitation for the state of Biafra and a coalition of Northern youths that handed a quit order to Igbos living in the North.

Though Ohanaeze had persistently engaged the Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB on the need to embrace dialogue in its agitation, activities of the group got to a head on May 30, following the shut-down of major towns in the South-East in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the declaration of the state of Biafra.

The success of the stay-at-home directive was responded to by Northern youths with the October 1 deadline given to Igbos in their part of the country to leave. The youths, who rose from a meeting at the Arewa House in Kaduna on June 6, declared that the North is tired of the 1914 amalgamation arrangement that brought the country into one entity.

Tension rose between the North and South-East as a result of the quit notice, but Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (then acting president) waded into the impasse by holding separate meetings with leaders from both regions as well as governors of the 36 states of the federation during which he read the riot act to trouble makers.

The Northern youths later withdrew their quit order, but it did not quell the agitation in the South-East. The deployment of troops to the zone in what the military code-named “Operation Python Dance 11,” further raised the dust. Its aftermath was the recent crisis that rocked Abia State in which lives were lost.

While the Defence Headquarters branded IPOB a “militant terrorist organization,” matters were made worse for IPOB, when the South-East Governors’ Forum announced the proscription of the group in all the five states of the zone. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, announced the decision after a meeting of the governors with the South-East leadership of the National Assembly and Ohanaeze.

However, both measures are yet to douse the tension as some indigenes of both sides have continued to beat the drum of war. This has prompted reconciliation several moves by well meaning Nigerians to avert any form of revenge, aggression and retaliation.

It is against this backdrop that Nwodo, who is conscious of the fact that the only alternative to war is peace, and that the only road to peace is negotiations, has urged Nigerians to promote virtues of peace and tolerance among themselves, so as to enhance the unity of the country.

He made the plea when he led an Ohanaeze delegation on a visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State. The visit was in reciprocation of the peace mission by Northern governors, who had earlier sent a delegation of five of their members to some states in the South-East and South-South.

Insisting that Nigeria should never be allowed to experience another civil war, Nwodo said: “Yes, our country is facing a trying period, but we should not, under any circumstance, allow the experience of another civil war to happen again. We should not allow personal emotions to undermine our national unity.”

Nwodo, who said the visit of his group was at the instance of the South-East governors, assured of Ohanaeze’s cooperation for peaceful coexistence among the ethnic nationalities in the country.

The Ohanaeze leader has equally taken the peace campaign to Gombe State, where he paid a courtesy call on Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo.

He reminded Nigerians that the prevailing tense situation in the country is reminiscent of the 1960s when the country experienced the civil war in which over three million lives were lost. He said those who witnessed the war and those who allowed the crisis to open up, know the present tension could lead to another catastrophe if not well handled. “If people of our age can allow this to happen, then we have a question to answer before God,” he said.

He assured non-Igbos resident in the South-East of adequate protection, conveying the decision of governors in the region of the guarantee and safety of all non-Igbos.

“Our traditional and religious leaders are emulating what the Sultan of Sokoto said regarding the killing of any Igbo man in the North. Our governors are saying that any Igbo man who wants to kill a northerner, let such person first kill them first. As the leader of the Igbo cultural organisation, I am also saying let such person first kill me,” Nwodo said.

No doubt, peace does not mean an absence of conflicts as differences will always be, but Nwodo has shown that he understands that peace means solving these differences through dialogue.

