NYSC DG decries failure of State and Local Governments to meet their statutory Obligations.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig. General Suleiman Zakari Kazaure has yesterday decries the failure of State and Local Governments to meet up with their statutory obligations towards building the scheme.

Gen. Kazaure stated this at the 2017 NYSC Annual Management Conference with the theme: “Enhancing the Operations of the NYSC through strategic Planning” held at Eliel Centre Rayfield, Jos Plateau State.

“Operations of the scheme are hindered by some challenges particular concern are dwindling resources in the face of rising corps population, overstretching of orientation camp facilities due to increase in corps population and failure of state and Local governments to meet up with their statutory obligations to the scheme”.

He said the annual management conference serves as an avenue for critical review of policies and operations of NYSC with a view to setting the agenda for greater performance.

The DG also called on state and Local Governments to be alive to their responsibilities to the scheme.

Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong represented by his Deputy Professor Sonny Tyoden while declaring the conference Open described the theme as very apt considering the critical time that Nigeria is clamouring for restructuring and several reforms.

According to him, it is pertinent to enhance the operations of the scheme which is geared towards enhancing National integration and Unity especially amongst the Youth who form a large chunk of the agitators.

“The Pivotal role of the scheme in our collective quest for national Unity and sustainable development is borne out of worthy contributions and hard work”.

He said the Plateau State Government is open to offer assistance in any way to possible to help in the achievement of the objectives of the scheme.

Like this: Like Loading...