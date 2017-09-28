Oando forms strong ties with US investors

Oando Plc is forming strong ties with the United States (US) investors to help in solidifying US-Nigeria business relations, its

Group Chief Executive, Oando, Wale Tinubu, has said.

He stated this when the US Nigeria Council (USNC) for Food Security, Trade and Investment, an organisation dedicated to strengthening commercial ties between Nigeria and the United States recently hosted an exclusive dinner in New York with top US investors with a keen interest in Nigeria.

The event according to a statement, was held on the margins of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly as a platform to dialogue and build US-Nigeria commercial relations, with the aim of significantly deepening a new era of understanding and cooperation between the US and Nigeria.

Tinubu according to the statement, was in attendance at the private dinner that created a platform for US and Nigerian companies to deliberate on ways to build on Nigeria’s return to growth and deepen diversification.

The event was co-hosted by John Coumantaros, Chairman of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc; Uche Orji, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, and Ambassador John Negroponte, Vice-Chairman of McLarty Associates. Council members and participants focused on an urgent need to further develop the Nigerian economy, especially after a recession.

Speaking on the success of the event, Tinubu said: “As we know, global firms and investors are increasingly drawn to Nigeria, Africa’s largest and most dynamic market, but navigating the rapidly changing business ecosystem requires strategic partnerships. “Collaboration is essential to not only maximize an organizations potential, but also to grow and diversify the Nigerian economy. Meetings like these encourage tangible partnerships across both borders and allow for an upward drive of the economy.”

He applauded the Council for facilitating transactions between a very diverse set of stakeholders and expressed his hopes for even stronger and more impactful relationships in the near future.

The commitment of Nigerian businesses to the USNC was demonstrated by the active participation of Wale Tinubu, Jim Ovia of Zenith Bank, Tunde Folawiyo of YinkaFolawiyo Group, Abdulrazaq Isa of Waltersmith, Kola Karim of Shoreline Energy, and Oscar Onyema of the Nigeria Stock Exchange.

The dinner according to the statement, welcomed a diverse and notable group of entrepreneurs who have built successful companies in a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, technology, agribusiness, e-commerce, and education. US businesses who were in attendance include Google, IBM, Tetra Tech, and American Tower.

Among the leading investors at the event were Citi, Denham Capital, Fairfax Africa, CRE Ventures, Development Partners International, Atlas Mara and Zephyr Management. The dinner was attended by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, and Ambassador Hassan Mohammed Hassan of Nigeria.

The co-host of the dinner and co-chair of the Council, John Coumantaros, noted that the “USNC is the premier business organization developing tangible joint ventures and partnerships that develop capacity and accelerate economic diversification in Nigeria.”

