Oasis Foundation partners Rotary on health outreach

A non-governmental organisation, Oasis Foundation, in collaboration with Rotary International, on Thursday, commenced the third annual edition of its health outreach. While declaring programme open, President of the foundation, Air Vice Marshal Olufemi Soewu (rtd.), announced that free health services would be provided within the three-day period of the outreach. According to him, the programme, which kicked off at Grailland in the Iju area of Lagos, is aimed at addressing critical health issues like HIV, Hepatitis, Tuberculosis, Diabetes, Hypertension among others as a way of positively affecting people directly.

The free health care services began at the Assembly Hall simultaneously at the expansive Grailland and Oba’s Palace at Iju, for the period so as to reach out to people in both Lagos and Ogun States. “We had a general health programme in the open about five years ago and it was quite revealing. We found out that in the catchment areas, hepatitis and tuberculosis were quite prevalent. So, we cried out to the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research and they joined hands with us.

So, that was what led to this. Our little effort encouraged the Ogun State Government to build a Tuberculosis Laboratory at Ajuwon. It’s functioning now,” Soewu said. He added that the Oasis Foundation is an NGO that seeks to give hope to humanity by reaching out to the needy and giving assistance as much as possible.

One of the participants, Rosemary Akandu, said she had been a beneficiary of the free health service in previous years. The 32-year-old woman added that the programme continues to benefit many people, especially at the grassroots.

