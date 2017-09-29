Obaseki raises the alarm over fraudsters’ use of his name

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday raised the alarm over activities of fraudsters, who he said were using his name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. He said the fraudsters were using fake digital platforms purportedly belonging to him, saying such never emanated from him.

The governor explained that the criminals were using all kinds of tactics, including posing as the Governor of Edo State or his agents, who can give jobs, contracts and other favours for a fee. He advised his growing number of supporters on the various digital media channels to be circumspect and disregard the antics of such fraudsters. He said: “Our attention has been drawn to this extremely fraudulent act. As a state government, we do not advertise jobs or contracts on my personal website, Facebook, Instagram pages or twitter handle. We have specialised ministries and agencies that handle such and related matters.”

The governor stressed that, “We do not collect money for jobs or contracts. “Our employment process is transparent and job seekers compete for the available job opportunities. Our contractors go through standard procurement process to secure jobs or contracts,” he stated. According to him, “For the avoidance of doubt, the correct digital and social media contacts of the governor are Website:http://www. godwinobaseki.com; Facebook: @godwinobasekiofficial; Link: https://facebook. com/godwinobasekiofficial; Twitter: @GovernorObaseki; Link:https://twitter. com/GovernorObaseki; Instagram: @GovernorObaseki; Link: https://www. instagram.com/governorobaseki.” Governor Obaseki acknowledged the support of “Edo people at home and those living in various countries of the world, who wake up with us daily and hit the news sites to monitor what we are doing at home.”

He assured all that his administration was committed to transforming Edo into a modern state. “We are humbled by our rising profile on the various digital media platforms and the kind comments of the growing number of followers. We appreciate your suggestions and constructive criticisms and are inspired by them to do more,” he added.

