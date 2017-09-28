Obaseki reiterates commitment to primary healthcare

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment towards boosting primary healthcare delivery in the state. He said the government would deploy the bulk of its resources to address gaps in the system and allow for world-class partners to invest in improving secondary and tertiary healthcare.

Obaseki stated this during a courtesy visit by the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Dr. Darlington Obaseki and the hospital’s newly inaugurated management team to the Government House, Benin City, the state capital.

Governor Obaseki said the commitment to primary healthcare was due to its impact on the poor as Edo State needed a strong primary healthcare system to ensure that residents don’t develop health complications that would limit their chances of contributing to the development of the state.

Noting that incessant industrial actions plaguing the health sector were a result of inadequate welfare, he urged the state governor to look into the state’s insistence that doctors pay taxes from their core duty allowance, adding also that the challenges in the health sector arose from false assumptions.

He said: “We need to revamp our healthcare system to be relevant and realistic. We need to treat healthcare as one, it doesn’t matter who owns what.

“When this government came on board, we talked about change. We were not joking; it was something fundamental.

It is because certain things have changed that is why the burden has been shifted to the hospital. And we need to address these things. And one of the ways to do this is to focus on primary healthcare,” he said.

Governor Obaseki said the state would require the expertise of UBTH in upgrading the skills of its workforce as well as in training nurses, adding; “We are mapping healthcare services available and we need you on board. We also need initiatives to open up our facilities. We would like to have worldclass investors in healthcare to manage some of our tertiary health facilities, so we can focus on primary healthcare.”

Earlier during the visit, UBTH CMD, Dr. Obaseki said the visit was to show appreciation for the governor’s role in ensuring the smooth transition from the previous management of the hospital and for also initiating a hitherto nonexistent cordial relation between the state government and the hospital.

