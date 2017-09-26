Obi to Obiano: You’re not competent to govern Anambra

Felix Nwaneri

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday challenged his successor, Chief Willie Obiano, to tell the people of Anambra State what he has done for them in almost four years rather than using the non-existent demand for N7 billion as an excuse to hide his gross incompetence.

Obi said going by the performance of Obiano in the past three years, he is incompetent to govern Anambra State.

Obi was reacting to a statement credited to Obiano in which the governor claimed that the reason for his predecessor’s sudden negative turn against him is his refusal to pay the N7 billion he (Obi) demanded.

The statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communication to the governor, Prince Oliver Okpala, said: “This is the reason for Obi’s sudden negative turn against Governor Obiano. The governor’s refusal to pay the N7 billion he demanded, which he (Obi) claimed to have expended on his election, is the bone of contention. This is the financial disagreement which is fuelling this sudden bad blood.”

But, Obi, who responded through his Special Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said rather than tell the people of the state what he has done for them, Obiano is busy sponsoring people on different media platforms to say he demanded N7 billion from him, which is entirely false.

Obi said: “We know the governor has many questions to answer and cannot run away from them through blackmail. For instance, on the issue of the N75 billion Obi left for him, he tried to deny it by saying he met ‘near cash,’ we went on and published the banks and account numbers where the monies were and the certified statement of accounts, but they tactically kept quiet.

“To refresh our minds, Obi left N2,139,951,400 in First Bank (Acc no. 2018779464) for Oko erosion; N4,909,576,925.98 in Sure-P Diamond account (0026290200); N1,782,568,032 billion in UBEC 1 Diamond account (0023484282); N2,101,864,766 UBEC 2 Diamond Account (0031151473); over N4 billion in many MDG accounts one of which was the N3,048,355,196 in Fidelity Bank (5030047097); over N35 billion cash (set aside funds added) in all the banks. Obi also left $56 million in Fidelity Bank, Diamond Bank ($50 million) and Access Bank ($50 million).

“If left as Anambra’s Future Growth Funds as conceived by Obi, the money with interest and accruals would have been about N200 billion, but Governor Obiano has sold all of them. In fact, it was one of the disagreements about the sale that led Mr. Oseloka Obaze to resign. Obiano should be busy telling us the status of these monies rather than his current blackmail.”

Further insisting that Obiano must justify before Anambra people why he takes N1.2 billion as security vote, which is the biggest in Nigeria relative to income, Obi also asked the governor to clear so many lies his administration has been dishing out to the people of the state like the “phantom $5 million vegetables export”.

“As a seasonal vegetable, at least Ugu would be exported once every year, but now, going to two years, we do not hear about it again. He recently told us that Anambra got the order to export 10 million tubers of yam, maybe he did not even realise that over 80 per cent of yams consumed in Anambra State come from Benue and Taraba states. He also said that Anambra is now producing over 200 metric tons of rice, when even Stines company source rice from Ebonyi State,” the statement added.

On Obiano’s quest for a second term, Obi said there were legion reasons why the incumbent does not merit another term.

He listed the signing of over 100 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) that are not functional, the claim that he attracted $7.5 billion investment to Anambra State, concentration of 90 per cent of his few development projects in his town, building of three falling and cracking flyovers and evacuated 50 per cent of power meant for the state capital to his Aguleri town, as well as the relocation of the on-going stadium project in Awka to Aguleri as reasons for his position.

