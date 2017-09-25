Obi rallies support for PDP candidate in Anambra guber election

Former governor of Anambra State, Chief Peter Obi yesterday said that securing a second term in office was easy only when there were good works to show for it. According to him, saying that with good works people would naturally back one’s ambition. He made the statement during the “Thank You” tour of the zones in Anambra State by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Oseloka Obaze for the November 18 governorship election.

Obi who stole the show at every local government visited called on the party faithful to preach good news everywhere that the PDP candidate was the only person capable and competent to improve the status of the state if elected. Obi said: “Second term is very easy only if you have works on ground to speak for you. When you do a good job, people will naturally want to have you back. “What I am interested in is someone that has the will to work for the people of Anambra.

A lot of the projects I left unfinished like Awka ShopRite and others have been abandoned even when money for the completion was left behind. “Like it is being propagated in the media, I am not quarrelling with anybody.

If they tell you I am quarrelling with anybody or demanding for money, tell them it is lie. I came to this world with nothing and I will leave with nothing. “If I had wanted money they said I am asking for, I could have easily taken it and leave the balance.

I don’t need to go to anybody to ask for it. It’s all a lie, Ask yourself, why wasn’t this issue of me making demand for raised in 2015, 2016, you ask why now. It’s all aimed at discrediting me.” While saying that he would work assiduously for the victory of his party come November 18, Obi said that he was confident that Obaze would return Anambra to the development trajectory he left it having served meritoriously as international civil servant and being part of the success story of the state.

