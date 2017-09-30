October 1: You are free to live in any part of Nigeria -Osinbajo

The Federal Government yesterday, reassured Nigerians not to panic but to live freely in any part of the country without fear of molestation. The assurance was coming on the heel of growing tension in the country, barely 24 hour to the expiration of the October 1 deadline quit notice issued by the coalition of Arewa youth groups.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, also challenged religious bodies and other relevant stakeholders in the project Nigeria to leverage on their influence to jettison every divisive groups and their actions in the country. Osinbajo, who was speaking at the public lecture to mark the 57th independence anniversary of Nigeria organised by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in Abuja, reiterated the government’s resolve to achieve just and equitable society.

The Vice-President, who was represented by the Minister of Mine and Steel, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, explained that in a society like Nigeria, there is bound to be differences, therefore, we should build on those things that bind us together.

He said: “Without a doubt we are marking our independence anniversary this year during period of challenges on our unity as a country. In recent time the Federal Government had to take far reaching measure to address potential threat on the well being of our republic. “Nigeria is a vastly plural society with the population of close to 200 million creating and enterprising people consisting over 250 distinct ethnic nationalities and spread over and extensive land mark.

“We have challenges but there is nothing compare with love that the God had blessed us with, I believe our challenges are not insurmountable on the road to building a strong and united Federal Republic. We have all that it takes to turn our diversity to strength and our large population to be seeing as an opportunity rather than a problem.

“Managing our diversity and differences and our large population to make it work to our advantage as a country is a really challenge before us. We can follow the example of others with similar composition and achieve sustainable peace and development in the midst of our diversity.

