Odegbami: Eagles’ll qualify for W/Cup

African football great Segun Odegbami has charged Nigerians to support the Super Eagles in their quest to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup. The Super Eagles face Zambia on October 7 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium – and victory would hand them a place in Russia.

Chipolopolo are three points behind Gernot Rohr’s men, and they would be hoping to cause an upset as they chase their first World Cup appearance. “The Black race has a lot to lose if Nigeria does not qualify for the World Cup,” Odegbami told Goal.

“Nigeria must go to the World Cup and for us to go we need to beat Zambia. “Every Nigerians must come out to support in every way they can to make sure that Nigeria defeat Zambia and we are on our way there. “Going to the World Cup will impact on every aspect of our lives on the economy, youth engagement so it is very important that Nigeria qualify.”

