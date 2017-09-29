Odigie-Oyegun: We need Anambra to end agitation in South-East

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie- Oyegun has stated that the party needed to win the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State to end agitations of marginalization in the South- East geopolitical zone. Odigie-Oyegun stated this at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja during reconciliatory meeting of the aspirants of the APC governorship ticket with the flag bearer of the party, Dr. Tony Nwoye.

The meeting which was attended by eight of the aspirants was shunned by the first runner up in the primaries, Senator Andy Uba. Uba had petitioned the APC Appeal Panel against the victory of Nwoye. The aspirants at the meeting are Nonso Madu , George Moghalu, Bart Nwibe, Patrick Nwike, Tony Nwoye, Chike Obidigbo, Donatus Okonkwo, Johnbosco Onunkwo and Obinna Uzoh. Also, the meeting was attended by a former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani. Addressing the meeting, Odigie-Oyegun said “APC presence in South-East will end marginalization agitation.”

He went on: “The state is very significant to us and it is the gateway to the South- East. It is important that we do everything we can fair and square to bring Anambra State into the fold of the Progressives for a lot of reasons. Until we manage to bring few states into the main stream of Progressives politics, we may not see the end of this continued cry of marginalization.

It is important that we work and work very hard to win Anambra being a critical state in the South- East. It is not going to be a small political struggle. We must work hard with unity of purpose to breakthrough to the South-East in a major way to win Anambra.

