Oduduwa varsity’s president plans N50m scholarship

The Maye of Ife and the President of the Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu (OUI) in Osun State, Chief Ramon Adedoyin, has promised to give out N50, 000, 000 scholarships to Ife indigenes. According to him, it is his own way of giving back to the society where he has his investments.

He further stated that by giving scholarship to Ife people, he is carrying out the instruction of the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade. Explaining the rationale, he said: “Why am I doing this for Ife and not Osun State? I am doing it because I am a bonifade Ife son, left, right and centre. Up or down. My father’s fathers were Ife. My mother’s mothers were Ife.

I’m making my billions from Ife. “In addition, when the late Ooni was about to die, in the presence of Ife chiefs and palace emeses, he said: “Take good care of our Ife people, as you continue to do it, the Almighty God will continue to bless you.” Maye said many other spiritual instructions were also given which he chose to keep to himself.

He insisted that the scholarship scheme would not be the first thing he would do to assist Ife people, disclosing that his feeding programme in Ife was a successful one as he hosts some Ife people on Fridays where he assist them by giving out foods, drinks and money. He vowed not to shirk in these responsibilities because God has always been blessing him in return. The OUI president further revealed that plans are in top gear for the people of Osun in general to benefit from his humanitarian programmes.

“I will roll out that soon,” he said. On the Olojo Festival, he described it as a good festival to remember in Ife because it was “the day God created the earth in Ile – Ife and the place started expanding.” Maye promised not only to celebrate the festival with the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja 11, but also send “my beautiful gifts as I join him in celebrating with Ife people.”

