Ogunbanjo may emerge NSE president

As the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) prepares for its 56th Annual General Meeting holding today, there are indications that the first Vice President, Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, may emerge the National Council President after the AGM as the current President, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede’s tenure expires.

According to a source close to council members, unless on few cases, it is usually a tradition for the members to elect the current First Vice President to replace the out-going president for a seamless transmission of power at NSE.

The source who pleaded anonymity noted that the election of Ogunbanjo will help in concluding the demutualization of Exchange which is already nearing passage at the National Assembly.

In a statement the Exchange management recently released to the public, one of the pivotal change that may result post the AGM would be the election of a new council president.

In the President’s Statement published in the Annual Account, outgoing President Mr Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede opened his valedictory statement as thus “As I conclude my tenure as President of the national Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, it is with great sense of humility and fulfilment that I reflect upon the three memorable and fulfilling years of service in this prestigious role”.

Aig-Imokhuede later highlighted some of his achievements in office which includes, historic profitability in 2014, strong corporate governance rating systems, robust rules to protect investors, to mention a few. Perhaps what will be the most significant achievement of Imokhuede will be steering the demutualization of the NSE to near completion. NSE has for several years attempted to become a demutualized Exchange without appreciable progress. Today, the Exchange’s demutualization bill has passed second reading at both legislative chambers and a public hearing held.

It is expected that upon resumption of legislative duties, the report of the public hearing will be presented and the bill will continue its positive trajectory.

To celebrate the achievements of Imokhuede’s tenure as President of the National Council of the Exchange, a valedictory dinner will be held in his honour on September 25th 2017 at Oriental Hotel, Lagos. It is at this event, that the new President will be unveiled to guests which will include several high ranking public officials, CEOs of quoted companies, dealing member firms to mention a few.

Abimbola Ogunbanjo was elected first Vice President of the National Council of The Nigerian Stock Exchange on September 24, 2014. Ogunbanjo acquired his first degree in Business Administration with Honours from the prestigious American College of Switzerland, Switzerland whereupon he joined Chase Manhattan Bank (Nigeria) Limited, where he worked as a Credit Analyst.

After a successful stint at Chase, Ogunbanjo proceeded to the University of Buckingham, Buckingham where he obtained his law degree and upon completion of his Bar exams, joined the renowned leading corporate law firm of Chris Ogunbanjo & Co (Solicitors) where he currently serves as its Managing Partner.

He is a member of the International Bar Association, Nigerian Bar Association, Institute of Petroleum and a registered capital market consultant with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria.

Ogunbanjo recently retired as director and Country Legal Adviser of ConocoPhillips, the world’s largest independent exploration and production company but, continues to serve on the boards of several multinational corporations and non- profit organizations including Beta Glass PLC, GTL Registrars and the Advisory Board of the University of Buckingham Centre for Extractive Studies.

