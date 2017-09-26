Ohimai attacks Chude, Debola over new book, “How to win elections in Africa”

Former ministerial aide, Ohimai Godwin Amaize has lashed out at media practitioners Chude Jideonwo and Debola Williams over their new book, “How to win elections in Africa”.

In a series of tweets, Ohimai popularly known as Mr Fix Nigeria said the authors of the new book have fraudulently declared themselves President makers.

He further said the authours only take pictures with candidates then post online only when the candidates are announced winners.

Ohimai challenged the authors to present any document signed by either any of Presidential campaign organisations they claim to have worked for.

AFRICA is fast-building a fraudulent generation of young “leaders.”

— Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) September 26, 2017

Taking pictures with candidates and then posting them online only when they are announced winners IS NOT HOW TO WIN ELECTIONS IN AFRICA. — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) September 26, 2017

You did the same thing in Kenya hoping Raila Odinga would win so you would fraudulently declare yourselves the guys who made him President! — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) September 26, 2017

You can write books and get your friends in international media to help you write good reviews, but there are people who know the TRUTH! — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) September 26, 2017

Not even David Axelrod or Oprah Winfrey ever claimed they installed Obama as President. You guys should take a chill pill… — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) September 26, 2017

If you are claiming credit for making Jonathan and Buhari President, what should Linda Ikeji with millions of social media followers say? — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) September 26, 2017

If you are claiming credit for making Jonathan and Buhari President, what should their partymen and campaign DGs say? — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) September 26, 2017

If you are claiming credit for making Jonathan and Buhari President, what should the volunteers who toiled with them on the campaigns say? — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) September 26, 2017

I’m not about knocking anyone’s hustle. If we say we are THE TURNING POINT GENERATION, we should do it without FRAUD and with INTEGRITY! — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) September 26, 2017

Brov. The Ghana experience beats me. I took Nana to Germany & London. Helped him raise d only funds that came from Naija. I no write book https://t.co/vAbQbOf0wF — M. M. Obono (@martobono) September 26, 2017

