Ohimai attacks Chude, Debola over new book, “How to win elections in Africa”

Michael Abimboye

Former ministerial aide, Ohimai Godwin Amaize has lashed out at media practitioners Chude Jideonwo and Debola Williams over their new book, “How to win elections in Africa”.

In a series of tweets, Ohimai popularly known as Mr Fix Nigeria said the authors of the new book have fraudulently declared themselves President makers.

He further said the authours only take pictures with candidates then post online only when the candidates are announced winners.

Ohimai challenged the authors to present any document signed by either any of Presidential campaign organisations they claim to have worked for.

AFRICA is fast-building a fraudulent generation of young “leaders.”

— Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) September 26, 2017

Related posts

Leave a Reply