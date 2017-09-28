Oil communities laud Wike for restoring peace

Oil bearing communities in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for restoring peace in their areas many years after cult-related violence and other vices plagued them.

The people from the main oil producing communities, including traditional rulers, youth leaders, women and political leaders, who spoke at a stakeholders meeting, noted that the governor, through his “proactive measures” made socioeconomic activities to return in their communities.

The host communities noted that those who fled in the heat of the crisis that hit the area have started returning, while commercial activities have returned in full swing due to Wike’s intervention.

They spoke through Engr. Nelson I Ekperi, and lamented the neglect by the Federal Government and the oil companies, which they said has caused a total breakdown of infrastructure in the communities. They urged the Federal Government to collaborate with its relevant ministries, departments and agencies and the all the oil companies in the zone to start developing their communities.

They noted that job creation for the youths and contract awards to indigenous contractors, would boost the economy of the area and sustain peace.

The community also said that the creation of the ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee OSPAC by the Wike administration has made them to go about their businesses without fear of attack, which forced some residents to flee to Port Harcourt and neighbouring local government areas.

Like this: Like Loading...