Okocha jealous of Neymar, tasks Cavani on free kicks

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha has revealed that he is jealous the current players at Paris Saint-Germain including Neymar and while urging Uruguay striker Edson Cavani to share the free kicks role at the club.

The flamboyant attacking midfielder broke the transfer record for an African player when he joined PSG in 1998 from Fenerbahçe, with the Ligue 1 team spending approximately $19m to sign him. PSG paid Barcelona 14 times the figure they acquired Okocha before Neymar was released from his contract in the summer.

‘’I am jealous of the players now,” Okocha told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies. “But it’s always good to know you were amongst the best during your time and that’s all you can hope for.” Okocha spent four years at the Parc des Princes and helped mentor another fa-mous Brazilian, Ronaldinho. He insists that, if he was still at PSG, he would not be intimidated by the size of Neymar’s transfer fee — in fact, he would relish the opportunity to play alongside him. “The price tag shouldn’t be my business,” the 44-year-old says.

“It would be an honour to be in the same dressing room as a player like that. “It would be in my interest to have great players around me because, if you’re playing with good players, it makes your job a lot easier.”

Okocha who scored 12 goals in 84 matches for PSG before transferring to Bolton Wanderers in 2002 said Cavani could share the free kicks responsibilities with Neymar and other players.The Brazilian and Cavani argued publicly on the pitch over who should take a penalty in this month’s 2-0 win over Lyon. “It’s a team sport but every player’s ego will kick in at a certain point,” says the former Fenerbahçe player.

“Cavani has been taking penalties but I think it’s negotiable. I see it as a healthy competition. It will be easily sorted out in the dressing room. They will talk about it. It happens every week but behind the scenes.”

“I’d be lying if I said I never had any issues with players but at some point you have to stamp your authority because if you’re good at taking free-kicks, for example, they should let you take them,” added Okocha, who was also a free-kick specialist.

