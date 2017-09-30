Okorocha, Anyaoku others to grace ECOL 70th anniversary

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, are among the dignitaries expected to grace the grand finale of the 70thanniversary of Emmanuel College Owerri, scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 30, 2017.

Anyaoku, a former History, Latin and Mathematics teacher in the school between 1952 and 1956, will lead a galaxy of distinguished former principals, teachers and students of the school who will be honoured for their contributions to the school, country and humanity.

Others include the Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri; a former Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Kelechi Nwagwu; Rear Admiral Raphael Osondu, Brig General Ignatius Nwogu, Sir Benson N.T. Chukwu and Sir D.D. Iwuoha.

In a statement issued by the Chairman, Media/Publicity sub-committee, ECOL 70thanniversary, Kennedy Eweama, the National President, Emmanuel College Owerri Old Students Association, Ambassador Jude Agbugba, was quoted as saying the anniversary celebration will be chaired by Prof Onyewuchi Oguoma of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, himself an old boy of the school. He said the ceremony would not only showcase the outstanding qualities of the products of the premier college in Imo State but also serve as a reunion for its former students and teachers after the years.

