Okorocha tasks NULGE on food security

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has challenged the leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to engage workers of the 774 Local Government Councils in the country in intensive agriculture to help the nation ward off hunger and starvation. He warned that continued dependence on revenue from oil as the mainstay of the nation’s economy and the wanton neglect of agriculture by the citizenry may spell doom in no distant time if the situation was not rectified.

The governor sounded the warning yesterday when he declared open a 2-day conference organized by NULGE in Owerri which had the theme: ‘Promoting Women and Youth Participation in Trade Unionism in Nigeria.’ “Today, Germany and some other advanced nations of the world are battling with legions of refugees occasioning severe food crisis and so, we must go back to agriculture without further procrastination and it is only the local government councils that can assist us revolutionalize our agricultural sector,” Okorocha said

