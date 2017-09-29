Okowa approves new secondary school

To boost his SMART agenda, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday approved the establishment of another secondary school in the state. The governor said this was in tandem with his relevant health and education policies in ensuring that children of school-age had unhindered assess to quality education. Prior to this, the governor had approved the establishment of 24 schools, comprising 16 secondary schools and eight primary schools.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr. Patrick Ukah, during yesterday’s post-executive council meeting, said the governor named the school as Ovwodokpokpor Secondary School, Ovwodokpokpor-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Ukah further disclosed that the council also approved the financing of the proposed new central secretariat complex to ensure that state workers get conducive working environment. The complex was expected to accommodate all government offices presently being housed in rented apartments in txhe state capital

Like this: Like Loading...