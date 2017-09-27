Okowa to engineers: Compromise standard, get sacked

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday warned civil engineers at the state Ministry of Works against compromising standard on road construction, but that they shouldurging them to discharge their duties in line with the dictates of their profession.

The governor, who urged them to totally avoid delivering on substandard jobs, said any shoddy work executed would be brought to the fore and the culprit reprimanded. Represented by Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah and supported by his counterpart in the Ministry of Works, Chief James Augoye, the governor spoke during a two-day retreat organised for civil engineers in the state.

He said the performance of the engineers was key to the success of his administration through the construction of quality roads that would stand the test of time. While the governor called on the engineers to be proud of their achievements, he said they do not need to belong to a particular political party before they deliver on excellent jobs.

He hinted that an award was being proposed for the best performing engineer in the state, stressing how such award would enhance best practices and spur commitment to duty

