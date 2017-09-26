Okowa orders sacking of 145 workers

Dominic Adewole

ASABA

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday approved the immediate sack of more than 145 members of staff of the state Post-Primary Education Board (PPEB).

Those affected included 52 workers that absconded from duty and 93 others who were confirmed dead while nine others guilty of irregularity at work.

The latest development came barely two months after the governor directed that the names of 530 workers that were detected by the state’s civil service commission be deleted from the payroll, having fraudulently falsified their records of service.

Okowa said N12.319 billion was recovered from the sack of the 530 civil servants.

The state’s Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko, in Asana, said the measure was part of government’s effort to check ghost workers’ syndrome, sanitise the payroll and rid the state of truancy.

Bayoko threatened that those that had been receiving salaries after absconding or abandoning their duty posts would not go scot free, but will be reported to the police and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said for the nine members of staff that were found guilty of truancy, they would be appropriately disciplined to serve as deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa yesterday charged members of the newly inaugurated state’s Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) to acquaint themselves with enabling laws so as to conduct a free, fair and credible councils’ elections in the state.

This came five days after the state’s House of Assembly passed the bill that empowered the commission to conduct the council elections.

The governor specifically urged the Chairman of the commission, Chief Michael Ogbodu, to conduct his affairs with honour during his tenure as the helmsman of the commission.

While swearing in the seven-man commission, which includes Messrs. Frederick Ulakpa, Friday Seimode, James Umokoro, Greg Edeme, Mrs. Light Diden and Mrs. Yvonne Wagbatsoma, in Asaba yesterday, he urged them to work with the management staff of the councils to ensure that credible elections were conducted within the shortest possible time.

He said: “Look into the law establishing the commission, get yourselves acquainted with it, so that you can carry out all other duties as specified by the law creating the commission.

“Obviously, the task that you (chairman and members of DSIEC) are about to carry out in the next few years is one that requires a lot of commitment and integrity and it is my hope that as chairman and members, you will discharge your functions creditably,” he said.

He tasked them to put necessary processes in place to be able to conduct credible elections in the next few months.

Like this: Like Loading...