Olamide, 9ice ignite the stage

Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper, Olamide Adedeji (Badoo) and his hip-hop counterpart and ‘Gongo Aso’ exponent, Alexander Ajifolajifaola (9ice) will thrill guests and fans at the grand opening of Providence Centre, Abeokuta.

Also expected to thrill the audience at the event, which will have Dr. Smile and Bash as host, is one of the pioneering hiphop DJs in Nigeria, Oluwaforijimi “Jimmy” Adewale Amu, popularly known by his stage name DJ Jimmy Jatt.

A host of other dignitaries, including Senators, members of House of Representatives, traditional rulers, members of the Ogun State Executive Council, traditional rulers, are expected to grace the event.

Providence Centre, owned by Providence Nominees and Real Estates Limited, is a beautiful, serene ultramodern shopping mall and office development situated in a large tranquil environment in Abeokuta. It is complemented by a boutique hotel appropriately located to boost the hospitality and tourism activities within the city. Located along the lively MKO Abiola Way, by NNPC Mega Station, Abeokuta, this landmark development built over 10 years provides both functional shopping malls/office spaces and world class facility, designed for professional offices and retail businesses with a desire for a contemporary work environment within the business district of Abeokuta.

