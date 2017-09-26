Olubadan, Ladoja, others escape death as gunmen storm palace

Ajimobi condemns attack, orders probe

Sola Adeyemo

Ibadan

Gunmen suspected to be assassins yesterday invaded the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and shot indiscriminately.

This came on the heels of the controversy trailing the installation of 21 Obas by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State which Oba Adetunji has objected.

But yesterday’s shooting is believed to aim at disrupting the installation of four Baales and some Mogajis by the Olubadan.

Those at the palace at the time of the attack included Oba Adetunji, former Governor Rasidi Ladoja, former Chairman of the Odu’a Investment Company Limited and former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Sarafadeen Alli, among others.

Journalists, who arrived the palace to cover the installation, escaped death by a whisker as the four gunmen, who drove into the palace in a black Toyota Sienna car, opened fire on vehicles including that of Alli.

Alli, who is the Asaju Balogun Olubadan of Ibadan land, was driving in his Toyota Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) into the palace when bullets hit his car’s window, narrowly missing his head. Flying bullets also shattered windscreens and windows of many other vehicles.

Ladoja is the only High Chief in the 11-man Olubadan-in-Council opposed to the installation of his colleagues and some Baales as Obas. He is currently in court over the review of the Olubadan chieftaincy which informed the elevation.

The gunmen had stormed the palace about 11:45a.m. while the installation was ongoing. The attackers, whose car was allowed in, disembarked and started shooting sporadically, daring those inside the palace to come out and engage them.

Scores of residents and visitors to the palace had to scamper into safety.

To escape being shot, journalists had to hide in the drainage outside the palace, which was fully of stagnant smelly water.

Several other people also jumped into the drainage to escape the shooting which lasted about 10 minutes. The gunmen later sped off towards Molete end of Popoyemoja area.

However, the installation was performed inside the palace chamber despite the shooting.

Ladoja later addressed journalists on the invasion of the Olubadan palace.

He said: “Anyone, who is aggrieved about what the Olubadan is doing at his palace, should approach the court instead of using violence. Sending gunmen to the palace to scare people is not the right thing to do. They want to scare people away from the palace because they know that the people are on the side of the Olubadan. The-Olubadan-in-Council is an advisory body to the king. He has the right to install Mogajis and Baales.”

The state Police Commissioner, Abiodun Odude, confirmed the incident.

Odude, who said police were already investigating the shooting, however, said no arrest had been made.

But in his reaction, Governor Ajimobi condemned the gun attack on the Olubadan palace.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Yomi Layinka, said he had directed security agencies to swiftly arrest, interrogate and bring the masterminds to justice.

Ajimobi also vowed not to brook anyone or group of people desirous of bringing back the regime of violence and brigandage to the state.

“He (Ajimobi) wishes to reiterate his commitment to the security and protection of lives and properties of all citizens of Oyo State, which he has laboured hard to restore and maintain in the last six years,” Layinka added.

Like this: Like Loading...