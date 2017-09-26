Olufemi-Kayode: Political parties not fair to women

Dr. Princess Olufemi-Kayode is a child rights activist and Executive Director of Media Concern for Women and Children Initiative (MEDIACON). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, she speaks on women participation in politics, corruption and Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary, among other issues

What made you to venture into activism and what has been your driving force in your determination to speak for the voiceless?

I would not really say anything made me to join activism. I saw that there was a vacuum that needed to be filled and I stepped. I started basically because I think we had a problem nobody is talking about. I started from The Punch Newspaper, where I had two full pages to myself. I just began to talk about sexual abuse and the responses I got from the adult community was awesome at that time. That was in Year 2000. I received over 3,000 responses, mostly from females talking about how they were sexually abused. And by the time I was ready to step out in 2003, it was turned to a campaign as nobody was talking about child sexual abuse. So that was how I got into it.

Looking at some of the cases you have handled, was there any moment you were harassed or attacked?

I have been harassed and attacked. My family has also been harassed and battered. Though at the beginning, you don’t see all that coming; you won’t even think of that, but I have been talking to people who are coming now to be security conscious so that no life would be lost.

Did those harassments and attacks on you and your family scared you from continuing the struggle?

They didn’t scare me. If it was me that was attacked, it would have been better; I didn’t like the family being attack because of what I do.

Despite the role women play in politics, especially during electioneering, the number of women in governance is very low. What do you think is responsible for this?

It is still the issue of patriarchy society. It is still the issue of our country not holding up to its words in the international community. They have appended their signatures that they will give women certain percentage to obey the affirmative action. They said they will do it but they are not doing it. And the few women who have been privileged or opportuned to climb to high level of positions have disappointed us. But that is not enough to say that is the reasons why we don’t have women holding public offices. The way the political parties work and politics works don’t create a level play ground for women. That is why we have not been able to get a high number of women getting elected during elections or appointed into public offices. It is a playing ground like football. The games need to be fair to both parties but the game is not fair to women.

How do you think women can overcome the challenges?

Men have not been able to accept that women have something to contribute. We still have that mindset that women don’t have anything to contribute. It is about those who are leading and who are in a position of changing things; the way political parties and their constitutions have been working. That is the same thing we are seeing in our constitution. That is the same thing we are seeing with the kind of laws they are issuing out. It is very few things that concern women that are coming out.

What is your take about the issue of corruption in Nigeria and how do you think we can address the menace?

Corruption is something every Nigerian need to wake up to because every Nigeria is corrupt. Every Nigerianneed to decide and be orientated; we don’t need it. It is so much in our system; everywhere, in every sector. It is not just government. So, it is a Nigerian problem; it is not a government problem. We all need to begin to address certain areas where we compromised and begin to decide that as much as we are very religious and stand on our religion, and be faithful and accept the little that comes instead of wanting to take something through corrupt means.

Do you think Nigeria’s 57 Independence anniversary is worth celebrating?

I don’t think there is anything to celebrate. Imagine a 57-year-old man who is crawling like a baby that is just about to walk. That is exactly the picture on ground. We have nothing to celebrate. We are supposed to make that day a day of prayer and a day of quietness; everybody sitting down in their house praying for the country. Seriously, there is nothing to roll out the drums for. We like squandering money and we are excellent spenders and we do not know how to think about the future. What can we do for posterity sake is a big problem that is affecting us. If the present government throws any party, then there is the need to actually wonder about the kind of change they have brought. There is nothing to celebrate.

