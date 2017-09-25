Omokaro, Okosieme rate Eagles above Chipolopolo

Former internationals, Bright Omokaro and Ndubuisi Okosieme, have predicted victory for the Super Eagles as they confront the Chipolopolo of Zambia on October 7 in Uyo in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

They expressed confidence in the ability of the Gernot Rohr- led side to be at the Mundial, because the boys have what it takes to get the job done. According to Omokaro; “Judging from their current form, and with a couple of games I have watched the boys played, I think they have a brighter chance of qualifying for the World Cup. I have the belief that Eagles will beat Zambia at home. “As it stands now, we are better positioned than them, if the boys continue with this current form, I do not see Zambia as a threat to Nigeria.

Eagles are far better than the Chipolopolo team if they like let them parade all their professionals against us, Nigeria will scale through in that encounter.” Okosieme however advised the Manager to stick to the winning team, adding that shirts should only be given to players that can deliver.

“These boys have definitely proved that they know what they are doing, their performances have no doubt proved critics wrong and I pray they continue with this form. What Nigeria needs now is nothing but the World Cup ticket, and I have the confidence that they can do it,” he said.

