Omotayebi dazzles fans at concert

It was a day of big applause at Triple A event centre, Apapa, Lagos, where renowned Islamic singer, Alhaja Aminat Folashade Babalola Balogun, a.k.a. ‘Omotayebi’ and her band members thrilled both Muslims and non- Muslims alike to melodious tunes from her repertoire. Pundits have also said it was a well-deserved reaction as the crowd craved for an encore.

The sonorous voice of the band leader was backed by other band members as well as the instrumentalists who displayed their dexterity on the various instruments. As one of the most sought after Islamic gospel group in the country currently, Omotayebi and her group (AL- Galib Music Promotion) enjoy a wide following among the young and old, elites and the ordinary people. Her band consists of both males and females saddled with various responsibilities. Omotayebi who has released more than 10 albums such as: Esan, Feresi Isemi, Mosorire, Soro mi Dayo, Aojo ayo and Happy Day to mention a few, recently released a new album titled “Kadara” which has become a pleasant number among Islamic gospel music lovers. Omotayebi is actually setting the pace in Islamic gospel music.

Like this: Like Loading...