Ondo loses first class monarch

A former Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas and the Amapetu of Mahin in the oil rich Ilaje Local Government Area, Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole (82), has joined his ancestors. The death of the first class monarch came barely a week after the kingmakers rescinded their decision to depose him over the Alaboto of Aboto crisis.

There was rumour of his death in the town since weekend but neither the family nor the kingmakers confirmed the demise. However, the late Amapetu’s son, Mr. Bobajo Ebenezer Omowole, announced the death of his father on his Facebook page yesterday. Bobajo explained that the announcement was delayed owing to the traditional rites needed to be performed before the announcement.

He said: “We announce the ascension (kings don’t die, they ascend to a higher spiritual realm) of our father, grandfather and father of the ancient Mahin Kingdom after the completion of all traditional rights/ ceremonies (Iyeja) of His Imperial Majesty Oba Lawrence Adetemi Ayemimowa Omowole III, the Amapetu of Mahin.

“Rest in Perfect Peace as you take your place with the pantheon of ancestors, the spiritual protectors and the guardians of our people.” Oba Omowole was deposed by kingmakers sometimes in February for allegedly removing Oba Beniah Idiogbe as the Alaboto of Aboto.

He was accused of allegedly installing a foreigner, Oyetayo Ofoaye, as the new king of Aboto in contravention to the traditions of the land. But in a statement issued in Akure last week, the kingmakers through the Yasere of Mahin, Chief Godwin Balogun, said Amapetu of Mahin-in-Council had resolved the dispute over the Alaboto of Aboto which led to the removal of the monarch at first instance.

Like this: Like Loading...